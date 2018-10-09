Mercer to acquire talent assessment company Mettl

According to Mettl’s website, it is assisting over 1,500 global companies, 24 sector skill Councils and 15 educational institutes across over 80 countries.

Global consulting firm Mercer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, has agreed to acquire India-based talent assessment firm Mettl for an undisclosed amount, a release issued by investment bank Avendus Capital indicated. Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor on the deal to Mercer, according to the release.

Mettl provides content across psychometric assessments, aptitude tests and IT/non-IT domain tests, along with a software as a service (SaaS) platform to conduct secure online assessments. The company also licenses its platform as a standalone technology for clients’ own content.

According to Mettl’s website, it is assisting over 1,500 global companies, 24 sector skill Councils and 15 educational institutes across over 80 countries. Ilya Bonic, Global president of Mercer’s Career line of business pointed out in the release that the acquisition marks Mercer’s entry into the rapidly-growing global talent assessment market.

Pankaj Naik, co-head, digital and technology investment banking at Avendus Capital said Mettl is amongst the leading and fastest growing SaaS companies in India focused on transforming the talent assessments space through digital-tech based assessments. “We continue to see rising interest from large global companies in Indian technology assets for the global markets and Mettl’s acquisition by Mercer, is an indication of the same,” he said.