Mercer invests in talent assessment market in India with Mettl acquisition

Global consulting leader Mercer Monday said it has acquired Mettl, an online talent assessment solution provider in India. Established in 2010, Mettl offers multi-lingual assessments conducted via a secure software as a service (SaaS) platform in over 80 countries. Mercer, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction. “Online talent assessment is a powerful tool that helps companies unlock the potential of their people,” said Mercer India CEO Anish Sarkar.

He added that the acquisition will enable companies in India to improve their workforce as they prepare for the future of work amid rapid digitalisation. According to Ilya Bonic, Global President of Mercer’s Career line of business, the acquisition marks Mercer’s entry into the rapidly-growing global talent assessment market, a company release said.

“By leveraging Mercer’s global footprint and leadership position, we can sustainably scale our presence and reach, helping companies avoid the cost of suboptimal hiring decisions amid ongoing digital disruption,” Mettl CEO Ketan Kapoor said. Avendus Capital is the exclusive financial advisor on sale of Mettl to Mercer.