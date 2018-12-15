Mercedes tops JD Power 2018 India Customer Service Index (Luxury) study

The company took the highest rank in the study for the second year on the trot, after topping the study in 2014 and 2015 as well.

India’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has received the highest rank in the JD Power 2018 India Customer Service Index (Luxury) study; it scored 903 points. This study surveys luxury vehicle owners who visit authorised service centres for maintenance and repair work. The company took the highest rank in the study for the second year on the trot, after topping the study in 2014 and 2015 as well. Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We want to become the ‘Mercedes of Service’ and the findings of the latest JD Power study reiterate our determination towards that goal. Customer centricity has been integral to all our operations and this recognition is a positive affirmation of the effort our dealer partners are putting into maintaining the highest level of service excellence.” Interestingly, while Mercedes-Benz has a score of 903, BMW was ranked the second with 884, while Audi was ranked the third. This shows how sales satisfaction plays a big role in purchase, as the three Germans brands were ranked exactly the same in overall sales numbers in India (2017 calendar year).