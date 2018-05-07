Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ review: Thunder, feel the thunder…

Just like the E-Class, but with a more ‘expressive’ exterior design, featuring a new radiator grille, coupé-style bonnet.

Buckle up, start the engine, and the motor growls. Hold the steering wheel firmly, look around, and floor the accelerator pedal. After that, it’s mayhem. In less than a second, you will find yourself getting pushed back deep into the seat, and feel that everything around you is being fast-forwarded. That’s a brief experience you’ll get when you drive the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+. It was launched in India on May 4, last Friday, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida near New Delhi.

What is Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+?

It is the E-Class luxury sedan, fitted with the most powerful engine ever installed in it—the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 612bhp of power, making it go from 0-100kph in a mere 3.4 seconds. It is also the quickest saloon from Mercedes-Benz. There are, of course, changes to the suspension to control this beastly power.

How does it look?

Just like the E-Class, but with a more ‘expressive’ exterior design, featuring a new radiator grille, coupé-style bonnet, and an aerodynamically sound wide and muscular front apron. Those who seek further exclusivity can customise this car with the company’s ‘designo’ individualisation options. The cabin, however, appears to be more plush than that of the E-Class—it’s in the league of the S-Class.

How does it drive?

I didn’t get a chance to drive it enough to write about the experience, but sitting on the passenger seat, I must add, the experience is one-of-a-kind. The car is stable, and feels comfortable, at most speeds, thanks to the re-engineered AMG sport suspension based on Air Body Control technology.

What other technologies does it get?

One, it features the cylinder deactivation system. When you drive the car in ‘Comfort’ mode in a wide engine speed range of 1,000-3,250rpm, half the engine gets deactivated, helping improve fuel-efficiency. Two, the AMG Speedshift MCT (multi-clutch technology) nine-speed sport transmission is combined with a wet start-off clutch which leads to agile response times. Three, the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system offers fully variable torque distribution on the front and rear axles to ensure optimum traction. Drift mode, the company said, comes as standard (it essentially means sliding your car; to be done only in a controlled environment).

How much is it priced?

The E63 S 4MATIC+ is the pinnacle of Mercedes-AMG engineering—and because it comes to India as a CBU import, attracting high taxes—so it’s priced accordingly: Rs 1.5 crore, ex-showroom, all-India. The company has tried to sweeten the deal by offering its customers a competitive service package—the Star Ease-Compact Plus maintenance package for two years and unlimited kilometres for Rs 88,000 plus taxes.

Its closest competitors are BMW M5 with M xDrive (Rs 1.44 crore), Audi RS 7 (starts at Rs 1.57 crore) or even the smaller, three-door Audi RS 5 (Rs 1.1 crore).