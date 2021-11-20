Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+: A sports car in the guise of a hatchback

The beauty of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ is that even at speeds of 270 km/h it doesn’t do any drama. There are minimal vibrations inside the cabin, the car sticks to its lane, the steering feel is rock solid, and when you apply brakes it stops without losing its line. Of course, the sound of the howling wind can be heard and the bonnet appears to vibrate trying to keep itself in place in the face of tonnes of wind pressure. This, in brief, was what I felt driving the A 45 S 4MATIC+ on the 11-km high-speed loop of the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX), near Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, this week. The car has now been launched in India priced Rs 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

What is the AMG?

It’s the performance car division of Mercedes-Benz, and 13 such cars are available in India right now.

Which engine powers the A 45 S?

It gets a newly-developed 2.0-litre engine claimed to be the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine in series production. The 421bhp it produces is the highest for any hatchback in India. It is also one of the fastest AMG hatches available across the world (0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds) and is faster even than the AMG GLC 43 (3.0-litre engine; 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds). It gets a feature called the ‘Race Start’, which enables maximum possible acceleration from a standstill.

What other features does it have?

These include AMG torque control (the new rear axle differential, which has two electronically-controlled multi-disc clutches, each of which is connected to a rear axle drive shaft, so the drive power is not only variably distributed between the front and rear wheels, but also selectively between the left and right rear wheel); AMG drift mode (which makes ‘power sliding’ possible for a more enhancing driving pleasure); AMG suspension (frequency-selective shock absorbers that lead to high directional stability and dynamic cornering characteristics with low body roll); and six AMG driving modes (Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and Race). However, during the high-speed driving experience on the NATRAX, I wasn’t able to experience these features properly.

How does it look?

It goes fast; it looks faster. It gets the AMG-specific radiator grille, aerodynamic bonnet, multi-beam LED headlights, flared wheel arches and AMG alloy wheels. The cabin is mostly black/grey, and sporty to the core.

Specifications

Engine: 2.0-litre petrol

Power: 421bhp

Torque: 500Nm

Drive system: 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive

Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G

Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds

Top speed: 270 km/h

Price: Rs 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom)