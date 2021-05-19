Mental and physical health is of utmost importance in the present situation: Ritu Rakhra, Regional HR Head, India, Dell Technologies

For each contribution made, Dell is matching the donation amount up to $10,000 per team member per year.

The recent weeks have been challenging for all of us, especially with the significant impact of the current wave of the pandemic and the rising number of infections. Dell Technologies stands strong to support its team members during the tough times, says the company’s regional HR head for India, Ritu Rakhra, as she discusses with Sudhir Chowdhary the various initiatives Dell Technologies has undertaken to support its employees. Excerpts:

What policies have been put in place by Dell Technologies to help employees cope with the current pandemic situation?

At Dell Technologies, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, to ensure that they are taking care of themselves and their loved ones. As we continue to navigate through these difficult times, our Dell India leadership team along with our global leaders have a comprehensive plan to support team members at this time.

Given the situation, we have worked towards addressing urgent requirements and revamping our policies to help our team members. Right from hospitalisation support, dedicated 24×7 helpline numbers for employees and their dependents, to telemedicine, guidance, and counselling sessions , all have been made available, along with screening facilitation. Since last year, we have enhanced our medical insurance policy to introduce extensive coverage for Covid-19, over and above the base insurance, which has been made available to team members and their families. Under the same policy, they can also claim total reimbursements towards home treatment.

A special category of leave—crises leave—has been offered to those who need to take care of themselves or their families in these difficult times. Reimbursement for vaccinations has been introduced for employees and their families.

We are very cognizant of the fact that “staying home” poses its own set of challenges—one of which is the ability and motivation to stay fit. Recognising this need, we have setup a wellness hub where we are building excitement and running a “steps challenge” amongst other programmes where employees have an opportunity to compete with and against peers across the world and track progress in real time.

How is Dell empowering its team members to help them support their family and the community?

Dell is committed towards creating a safe environment for its team members and their families. We are working with our healthcare service partners—wellness, telemedicine, insurance— to provide our team members with the best available care, support, and resources. We have enhanced our insurance policies to meet the need of the hour, our healthcare partners have a dedicated team for Dell employees and families to provide them with support for their medical needs.

Our telemedicine partner has 24×7 dedicated helpline for online audio/video consultation, ambulance booking, medical tests, delivery of medicines and home quarantine facilities. We understand that mental and physical health is of utmost importance in the present situation. Dell is offering an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) through our partner who provides professional counselling services. We also have our ‘Dell Wellness Hub’ that has been supporting our team members’ wellness journey including their mental health, physical wellbeing, and financial wellness.

While the leaders are doing their bit, Dell team members are also keen to help the community, and are actively engaging via our Assistance Giving programme. We have partnered with the Hope Foundation to enable our team members to contribute to relief efforts addressing immediate community needs. For each contribution made, Dell is matching the donation amount up to $10,000 per team member per year.

Tell us about the initiatives that are under way and have been planned to combat the challenges when it comes to hospitalisation and similar requirements.

Considering the current strain on the medical infrastructure, the Dell India team is working towards setting up a Covid Facilitation Centre (CFC), which will enable the team members and their immediate family members to be equipped with all required information and services to manage Covid-19 related health exigencies. Understanding the criticality, 1000+ oxygen concentrators have been procured to support our team members in need. We are also evaluating possibilities with our network hospitals and industry bodies to offer vaccinations for our team members and their families.