Menezes was biggest brand ambassador for India; believer in its market potential: Diageo India MD

Ivan Manuel Menezes was the biggest brand ambassador for India in Diageo and a big believer in the Indian market potential, said Diageo India MD & CEO Hina Nagarajan on Wednesday.Ivan Manuel Menezes, the India-born CEO of the world’s biggest spirits company Diageo, died on Wednesday, days after being hospitalised for treatment of a stomach ulcer. Menezes, 64, who was to retire at the end of this month, died in London, the company said.

“Menezes was the biggest brand ambassador for India. He was really a big believer in the potential of India and our team,” said Diageo Indian MD & CEO Hina Nagrajan.He has very sharp insights for our business and was a “warm and caring” leader for us, she added.”We had a huge amount of inspiration and support from Ivan to keep walking and we would continue to do that,” said Nagrajan added.When asked how he helped the India business of Diageo to scale up, she said: “It was all his support”.

“His belief and encouragement to do the right things for the Indian business, bringing us to the global stage and always ensuring that India has its rightful share of support and resources,” she said, adding “It was a never-ending for us”.Nagrajan further said she was “very confident that this support would continue for the India business”.Under his leadership, Diageo has acquired a controlling stake in United Spirits Ltd and become a formidable player in the fast-growing Indian liquor market through its erstwhile promoter Vijay Mallya.

Mourning his death, the top leadership of Diageo India were adorning a black strap on their arm at a pre-scheduled media event here.Menezes joined Diageo in 1997 after its formation through the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan.He rose quickly in the ranks to become an executive director in July 2012 and chief executive officer in July 2013. His brother Victor Menezes is the former chairman and CEO of Citibank.Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Don Julio tequila, had on March 28 announced the appointment of Crew to replace Menezes.