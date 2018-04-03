Men outnumber women in shopping: Study

The size of the men’s ready-to-wear western market is bigger than that of women’s in terms of value as well as volume. (Reuters)

Male shoppers outnumber their female counterparts, a study has revealed, in a stark contrast to the general perception.

Men are “out-shopping” women by a big margin in the biggest gender market— apparels— with a 41.7% share of the sales volume, while women make up 37.5% and children the remaining 20.8%, according to Indian Business of Fashion (IBF) report 2018 by Technopak, a retail advisory firm.

The increasing awareness about fashion, with the entry of many international brands in the country like Massimo Dutti and Zara, has seen men increasingly embracing global trends.

The size of the men’s ready-to-wear western market is bigger than that of women’s in terms of value as well as volume. Vasanth Kumar, executive director, Max Fashion India, told FE: “In our stores around 35% of sales comes from men’s wear while 30% comes from women’s wear (the remaining 35% is contributed by kid’s wear and accessories). In ready-to-wear western apparels, men’s wear sales are more than women’s, but with more women increasingly working in corporates, the women’s category is also growing.”

Kavindra Mishra, chief executive officer and managing director, Pepe Jeans, adds, “In denims, the share of men’s wear sales has always been higher than ladies’ wear. More than 70% of our sales comes from men’s wear while ladies’ wear contributes only 16% to 17%.”

Experts also observed that the pricing of men’s wear is higher than women’s wear in most apparel categories. Mishra pointed out that the average price for a men’s denim is around Rs 3,799, whereas for women’s products, it is about `2,500. And this phenomena is not restricted only to the denim segment or western wear. Rajneesh Mahajan, chief executive officer, Inorbit Malls, says that men’s wear beats women’s wear in terms of volumes and value.