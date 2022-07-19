Meghmani Finechem commissions country’s largest CPVC plant at Dahej

Gujarat based Meghmani Finechem Limited (MFL), a leading chemical makers , commissioned India’s largest Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Resin (CPVC) plant at Dahej Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) on Monday.

The new CPVC manufacturing unit developed at an estimated cost of Rs 190 crore will have 30,000 tonnes per annum (TPA), the only second of its kind plant in India. The first plant of 10,000 TPA was set up by DCW Limited in Tamil Nadu. Maulik Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of MFL claimed that with the commissioning of MFL plant, India’s dependence on import of CPVC would reduce by almost 20 to 22%. Currently 95 % of CPVC Resin requirement is met through import only.

“At present CPVC resin demand in India is around 1,40,000 TPA. With the commissioning of the MFL plant at Dahej, the country’s total production capacity would go up to 40,000 TPA,” said Patel while addressing the media. CPVC is a special type of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) with added chloride, and is mainly used as a raw material by PVC pipes manufacturers like Finolex Industries, Astral Pipes, Supreme Industries, Ashirvad Pipes, Jain Irrigation, Prince Pipes & Fitting Ltd and many others operating in unorganised sectors.

The newly commissioned CPVC plant has been set up strategically on a 60-hectare land at Dahej PCPIR where the company has five other chemical plants including that of Caustic Soda, Caustic Potash, Chloromethanes, Hydrogen Peroxide and Epichlorohydrin (ECH).

“With an aim to become a multi-product speciality chemical company, we are also in the process of setting up a Rs 180 crore Chlorotoluene manufacturing at Dahej PCPIR,” Patel said . Chlorotoluene is a speciality chemical used as a solvent in making chemicals, pharmaceuticals, synthetic rubber and dyes. It is also used as an insecticide and bactericide. The company aims to commission this plant in the last quarter of FY24 along with a Research and Development Centre at Changodar near Ahmedabad,” said MFL CMD. MFL’s topline surged to Rs 1,550.94 crore in the year 2021-22 compared to previous financial year’s Rs 831 crore in wake of overall demands of chemicals, especially in the domestic market.