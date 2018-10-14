Meghalaya gets Rs 7.8 cr for construction of textile tourism complex

Minister of State for Textiles, Ajay Tamta

Minister of State for Textiles, Ajay Tamta on Saturday said that the Ministry would release Rs 7.8 crore for the construction of a textile tourism complex in Nongpoh, Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. The Union Minister further informed that the funds would be released within 15 days.

He visited various weaving centers in Shillong on Saturday and said that the NBCC has completed the construction of an apparel center worth Rs 14 crores in the state.

Tamta even assured to provide all necessary infrastructure and machinery to the apparel centers so that local garments could be exported throughout the world.