Megha Tata appointed as Discovery’s Managing Director of South Asia; key things to know

Global mass media firm Discovery Asia Pacific has appointed Megha Tata as its Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Communications India. The new role will be effective from April 01, 2019. Notably, the post was vacant since Karan Bajaj quit the company in September 2018 as head of India and South Asia. Megha Tata joins Discovery from Business Television India (BTVI) where she was heading the India business.

In a carrer spanning 28 years, Megha Tata has held several top positions across firms such as BTVI, HBO, Turner International and STAR TV. Megha will be based in Mumbai and report to Simon Robinson, Managing Director, Discovery Asia Pacific and Chief Financial Officer, Discovery International, the firm said in a press release.

“Megha is a seasoned professional, with an extensive and proven track record of leading multiple broadcast businesses in India. We are incredibly excited to welcome Megha, and her vision, at this important juncture as we aim to actualize the potential of such a key market,” Simon Robinson, CFO Discovery International said.

Accelerating growth in the core business and strengthening the product portfolio with new offerings in line with the evolving expectations of the market, will be the twin objectives of Tata in her new role.

“Having been a passionate superfan of Discovery myself, I am really excited to lead Discovery’s mandate in the region. I look forward to working closely with the India management team to help build an aggressive growth path for the company in this rapidly changing media landscape,” Megha Tata noted.