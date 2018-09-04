Mega discount sale; Jet Airways’ 25 lakh seats up for grabs at up to 30% discount

The bookings of flights under the six-day offer starts Tuesday and covers both business and economy class travel, Jet Airways said in a statement. (Reuters)

In the largest ever flash sale, cash-strapped private carrier Jet Airways Tuesday put 25 lakh seats up for grabs at almost one-third of the normal fares for travel across its domestic and international network under a limited period offer.

The bookings of flights under the six-day offer starts Tuesday and covers both business and economy class travel, Jet Airways said in a statement.

The travel period starts from September 10 onwards, it added.

“Jet Airways offers an up to 30 per cent savings on 25 lakh (2.5 million) seats on travel within India and beyond to and from the UK/Europe and Canada, Gulf and South Asian countries,” the airline said.

The offer will be available through all booking channels of the airline till September 7, the airline said, adding customers bookings their tickets through the company’s website and mobile can avail it till September 9.

Selling inventory in advance helps an airline generate working capital.

Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways, which posted a whopping Rs 1,300 crore loss in June quarter owing to high jet fuel prices, rupee depreciation and lower fares, is facing cash crunch and looking for ways and means to raise capital.

“Guests can explore a whole gamut of destinations across the globe using this travel opportunity, as also make considerable savings on their bookings,” said Raj Sivakumar, senior vice-president for worldwide sales and distribution, Jet Airways.

The Jet Airways offer comes a day after budget carrier IndiGo announced sale of 10 lakh seats at fares starting Rs 999 for its domestic and international flights.

In a similar move, Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Berhad had Saturday offered fares as low as Rs 1,399 for the group airlines international network and Rs 999 for travel within India on its subsidiary, AirAsia India, flights.

The Jet Airways’ global fare sale is available to guests booking their one-way and return tickets, for either business or economy travel, the statement said.

Guests from India can choose to travel to any of the airline’s 66 destinations, including international ones, the airline said, adding guests booking their tickets from cities in the Gulf can book their travel to destinations in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Far East.