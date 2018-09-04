Mega Airtel recharge offer: Good news for prepaid customers, check benefits of new combo packs

As per the company, the new packs have been designed on the basis of extensive research and feedback from customers.

Mobile operator Bharti Airtel has launched a new range of convenient combo prepaid packs. Customers can now get data, talk time, tariff and validity together in the same pack. The company released a press release on Tuesday and stated that the new packs are aimed at simplifying its prepaid customers. Bharti Airtel had over 456 million customers across its operations at the end of June 2018.

The packs will initially be launched in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and western Uttar Pradesh. It will be rolled out to other parts of the country over the next few weeks.

As per the company, the new packs have been designed on the basis of extensive research and feedback from customers. Airtel would offer data and talk-time benefits along with multiple validity options. The combo pack represents the popularly recharge denominations such as Rs 35, Rs 65 and Rs 95. For more details, customers are advised to visit the official website of Airtel at https://www.airtel.in/prepaid-recharge.

“We are constantly listening to our customers and working towards improving their experience through exciting innovations and process re-engineering. These revolutionary prepaid packs are designed to truly simplify the customer experience and offer great value. All this will continue to be backed by world-class customer services on India’s best mobile network,” said company’s COO for India & South Asia, Ajai Puri on the launch of the new packs.

The new combo packs would complement Airtel’s unlimited bundled recharge packs, free national roaming, SMS and data benefits.

Recently, in an industry first move, Airtel launched affordable international roaming voice packs called ‘Foreign Pass’, for prepaid customers in India. Valid in 20 countries, the Airtel Foreign Pass international roaming will offer incoming and outgoing calls, however, there are no data or SMS benefits.