Meet Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man who is also India’s top philanthropist

Mukesh Ambani is not only Asia’s richest man but he is also India’ top philanthropist. Ambani, who topped Hurun India Rich List in September 2018, donated Rs 437 crore between October 2017 and September 2018 to lead Hurun Indian Philanthropy List 2018.

According to the report, Ambani was followed by Rs 200 donation made by Ajay Piramal and family of Piramal Group.

China’s Hurun Research Institute came out with the list ranking India’s top philanthropists who have donated Rs 10 crores or more between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018.

39 Indians were included in the list who contributed an overall amount of Rs Rs 1,560 crore even as the average contribution per philanthropist was Rs 40 crore.

Education sector followed by healthcare and rural development were the top three areas where the donation was made. Out of the total amount 12% was contributed to healthcare, 10% to rural development while majority was given to education sector.

Apart from Ambani and Piramal, Azim Premji and family (Rs 113 crore), Adi Godrej and family (Rs 96 crore), LuLu Group’s Yusuff Ali (Rs 70 crore), HCL’s Shiv Nadar (Rs 56 crore), Savji Dholakia from Hari Krishna Exports (Rs 40 crore), Shapoor Pallonji Mistry (Rs 36 crore) and Cyrus Pallonji Mistry (Rs 36 crore) from Shapoorji Pallonji and Adani Enterprises’ Gautam Adani (Rs 30 crore) were India’s top 10 philanthropists.