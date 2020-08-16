Meet brain coach hired by Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and his three tips to speed up memory

Musk’s SpaceX is nearing finalizing 2 billion dollars funding up from earlier discussions of raising 1 billion dollars.

The mantra of continuous learning vital for success is perhaps why Tesla and SpaceX billionaire CEO Elon Musk hired brain coach Jim Kwik. ″(Elon Musk) brought me in because he realized, (like) the most successful people on the planet realize, that in order to be successful, you have to always be learning,” Kwik told CNBC. He said that Musk hired him after they bonded over science fiction books like Isaac Asimov’s Foundation Series and Lord of the Rings. Speed reading and memory trainer Kwik runs Kwik Learning based in New York and has clients including Google, Virgin, Nike, Fox Studios, GE, and more, according to his website.

According to Kwik, Musk already had an ‘incredible memory’ to start given that he was familiar with multiple memory techniques taught by Kwik. The technology entrepreneur and philanthropist Musk also had Twik teach his techniques to a few researchers and rocket scientists at SpaceX. However, while Musk tweeted that Kwik’s “ideas sound sensible but he was not my or SpaceX’s ‘brain coach.’ I think he maybe gave a talk once.” Neither Tesla nor Kwik hadn’t responded to requests for comments.

These techniques by Kwik were published in his book Limitless Limitless: Upgrade your brain, learn anything faster, and unlock your exceptional life. The three tips according to Kwik for better learning are, first, eliminate ‘automatic negative thoughts’ (ANTs) that say one cannot learn anything new by talking back to them and saying ‘I can learn that’. Second, Kwik suggested to eat ‘brain foods’ like Avocados, Blueberries, Broccoli, Eggs etc. to improve muscle control and sensory perception like seeing, hearing, memory etc. And third, he suggested daily reading as its benefits “compound over time. The key is consistency,” he wrote in the book.

Meanwhile, Musk’s SpaceX is nearing finalizing $2 billion funding up from earlier discussions of raising $1 billion, Bloomberg reported. The company will have an equity value of $46 billion once the deal is closed, making it among the most valuable US venture-funded companies. Its Dragon capsule had returned to Earth this month after completing the first mission wherein the US astronauts flew to the International Space Station since the shuttle programme ended in 2011.