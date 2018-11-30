Meet 4 Indian-origin women who made it big in America; Forbes lists them among US’ top 50 women in tech

Indian-origin technology executives Padmasree Warrior, Komal Mangtanim Neha Narkhede and Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan made it to the Forbes' list of America's 50 women in technology space.

Neha Narkhede ranks 35 in Forbes list of America’s top 50 female in tech space. (Image: Forbes)

Four Indian-origin technology executives have made it to the Forbes’ list of America’s 50 women in technology space in 2018. The list includes Neha Narkhede, chief technology officer and co-founder of streaming platform Confluent; Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, CEO and founder of identity-management company Drawbridge; Padmasree Warrior, former chief technology officer (CTO) of Cisco, and Komal Mangtani, senior director at Uber.

Here is all you need to know about these powerful women

Neha Narkhede: Age – 32, Rank – 35

Neha Narkhede, as a software engineer at LinkedIn, had helped develop Apache Kafka — a platform which can process and organise the huge influx of data coming from the site in real time. Apache Kafka has become the open source and the heart of Confluent, a company that she founded with her LinkedIn co-workers to build tools for companies using Apache Kafka, Forbes said. Later on, the enterprise raised a capital of over $80 million in funding from investors like Sequoia Capital and Benchmark. Some of its big customers’ list includes names like Netflix, Goldman Sachs and Uber as customers. Narkhede is an alumnus of Pune university.

Komal Mangtani: Age- 43, Rank – 30

An alumnus of Dharmsinh Desai Institute of Technology in Gujarat, Mangtani is a senior director at Uber and heads the business intelligence, which tracks customer service as well as financial interactions bolstering its $7.5 billion revenue. Mangtani is also on the board of nonprofit organisation ‘Women Who Code’. She also led Uber’s $1.2-billion donation and partnership with ‘Girls Who Code’ to increase access to computer science.

Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan: Age- 43, Rank – 43

Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan founded Drawbridge in 2010. The company uses large-scale artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify the different devices people use based on the data generated from their devices, Forbes said. “As the number of devices people use on a daily basis — computers, laptops and smartphones — increase, advertisers need a way to show ads to a person across all their devices. Facebook and Google already offer these services to advertisers, but now they have a competitor with Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan’s Drawbridge,” it added. Before founding Drawbridge, Sivaramakrishnan worked as a data scientist at mobile ad platform AdMob, which was bought by Google in 2009 for $750 million.

Padmasree Warrior: Age- 58, Rank – 48

At present, Padmasree Warrior is serving as a US CEO and chief development officer for Chinese electric autonomous vehicle startup NIO. She had earlier served in executive positions at Both Cisco and Motorola. As a chief technology and strategy officer of CISCO, she helped the company grow in influence through acquisitions, including six in 2014 and 10 in 2013. She left the company in 2015, after serving the $138 billion technology company for seven years.

