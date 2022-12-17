Meesho to discontinue remote work policy

Meesho, the SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform, will now adopt a flexible work-from-office model for all employees beginning June 2023. This is a move away from earlier announcing a permanent work-from-anywhere model for all its staffers in February.

“Starting June 1, 2023, Meesho will adopt a flexi-office model combining the flexibility and convenience of remote work with the energy and enthusiasm of periodic in-office presence. Employees will come to the office one day a week and can continue to work remotely for the rest of the week,” Meesho said in a press statement on Friday.

“All employees relocating to Bengaluru will get comprehensive financial support covering travel, real estate brokerage, goods transportation, school readmission and sponsored daycare facilities for children under six years of age.”

The Bengaluru-based startup said it arrived at the decision after surveying employees internally.

Meesho, run by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, primarily caters to the tier 2 and beyond regions; it has so far raised over $1 billion and is valued at about $4.9 billion.