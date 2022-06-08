Meesho sends legal notice to influencers who maligned co’s name for money

Online marketplace Meesho has sent a legal notice to certain social media influencers and also to the ones who approached these influencers to participate in an alleged smear campaign against the company.

Social media users, who had followers in thousands, were asked to talk down Meesho and its investors on their profiles across platforms. These influencers were assured monetary benefits in exchange for these posts.

“On June 2, 2022, Twitter user Ravisutanjani Kumar (@Ravisutanjani) exposed a concerted campaign against Meesho wherein several influencers put out a series of tweets tagging the company’s investors, with an aim to allegedly malign the company’s reputation by spreading falsehood and lies. Following the exposé, some influencers acknowledged that said tweets were paid promotions while others deleted their posts,” Meesho said in a statement.

“This is not the first time that Meesho has been targeted by those with vested interests looking to defame the company,” the statement added.

Twitter user, Udita Pal came forward to share instances from earlier this year where she, along with other influencers, were approached to put out negative tweets about the company.

“Aashima Arora and I publicly came out, shared being reached out to defame Meesho and we refused to take that activity up and also shared a screenshot of the same,” Udita Pal, a businesswoman, said in one of her tweets.

Meesho will continue to monitor the situation and consider strict legal recourse against those spreading misinformation and lies about the company, the statement concluded.