Meesho launches an integrated e-commerce app for buyers and sellers

Social e-commerce start-up Meesho on Wednesday launched a unified version of its latest app that will cater to both buyers and sellers on its marketplace. With the latest version of the Andorid app, Meesho users can now toggle between the two interfaces, buyer and seller, with a single click.

Meesho sellers, in particular, can now expect a progressive e-commerce experience with access to multiple features on the app that was earlier present only on the web versions. These include order processing, payment tracking, inventory management and seller support. Meanwhile, supporting features like uploading pictures of the product catalogues, creating and placing advertisements along with complete access to Meesho’s price and product recommendation tools will be added to the app.

Meesho said that the unified app will help more than 4 lakh sellers on the platform become successful online, especially for those who can’t afford a high-performance PC for handling order related tasks. Even with the latest changes, the compressed Android app size stands at around 15 MB on the Google Play Store.

“A significant number of Meesho sellers don’t have easy access to desktops/laptops which were earlier essential for accessing all the features available on our platform. To provide them with a more seamless e-commerce experience, we have adopted a mobile-first approach that will help sellers manage their business on the go with minimal effort. In addition to the Android app, we have also completely re-hauled the user experience on the mobile web version of the seller hub,” Kirti Varun Avasarala, chief product officer, Meesho said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Meesho announced two new initiatives for its sellers, an industry-first ‘Zero Penalty’ and ‘7-Day Payments’. This ensures that sellers are not penalised for self or auto cancellation of orders and that sellers are paid faster. In the last few years, Meesho also made multiple changes to its business to ease the digitization process for sellers across the country which includes an industry-first 0% commission model announced in July 2021.

Founded in 2015 by Sanjeev Barnwal, Vidit Aatrey, Meesho offers an online marketplace that allows sellers to tap into an additional channel of revenue through a network of social media influencers.

Currently, the Meesho marketplace provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs and individual entrepreneurs, access to millions of customers, selection from over 700 categories, pan-India logistics, payment services and customer support capabilities.