MedTech sector: Know how to hire the right people

Published: April 15, 2019 2:29 AM

A major transformation is taking place in the Indian healthcare ecosystem in general and the medical devices sector in particular.

Data can also help recruiters understand what a candidate is looking for in a company, and this can make the recruitment process more personalised. (Representational Image)

By Titus Arnold

A major transformation is taking place in the Indian healthcare ecosystem in general and the medical devices sector in particular. In the latter, it’s being driven by changes in customer demands and profiles, and the introduction of new business models, policies, regulations. Movers and shakers in the sector are its talent, and thus acquiring talent has seen a change.

Data plays a major role in clinical care delivery, drug discovery, etc. Data can also help recruiters understand what a candidate is looking for in a company, and this can make the recruitment process more personalised. Companies can use platforms like LinkedIn as a data source. Data can help candidates also—they can use the same platforms to evaluate companies.

The power of social media

Social media engagement can be a connector. For example, Medtronic India is present on popular social media platforms to not only post job openings but also give visibility to a huge audience that uses these platforms for both recruitment and engagement. Such steps can be win-win for both companies and candidates.

Need for diverse capabilities

Like all industries undergoing rapid change, medtech companies are no different. The need to hire talent that brings in diverse experiences has become ever more crucial. At Medtronic, our experience of taking a sector-agnostic approach has helped. Our expertise lies in identifying people who can apply learnings through experiences and skill-sets to our new situations successfully. In this growing industry, we need individuals who can apply knowledge to ambiguous situations, demonstrate clear thinking and strong result-orientation. Essentially, the ability to apply past experiences in changing conditions or first-time situations successfully is key for growth in the sector.

Leveraging engineering talent

The vitality of medical devices industry is reflected in its focus on R&D and IT capabilities. Innovation in medtech needs strong clinical engineering partnerships, along with robust clinical, regulatory and quality validations supported by refinement in processes and technology. India offers a major advantage with the availability of a large pool of engineering talent to drive product design and development for global as well as Indian markets.

(The author is director, HR, Medtronic Indian Subcontinent)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. MedTech sector: Know how to hire the right people
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition