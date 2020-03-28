Media & entertainment sector grew 9% in 2019: EY-FICCI report

Subscription revenues, thereby, rose by a whopping 106% in 2019 compared to the previous year to reach Rs 2,900 crore.

The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) sector touched Rs 1,82,000 crore in 2019, registering growth of nearly 9% over 2018, revealed an EY-FICCI report released on Friday.

The report stated that digital media overtook filmed entertainment to become the third-largest segment of the M&E sector in 2019, the first two being television and print, respectively. Analysts attributed the growth in the digital sector to the success of subscription-based business models and to India’s attractiveness as a content production and post-production destination.

In 2019, digital media grew 31% over 2018 to reach Rs 22,100 crore and is expected to touch Rs 41,400 crore by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23% — advertising in the space increased 24% touching Rs 19,200 crore as more people consumed content on digital platforms. Digital advertising commanded 24% of the total sectoral pie. India has an estimated 68.8 crore internet subscribers and nearly 40 crore smartphone users, analysts said in the report. Paid digital subscribers crossed 1 crore for the first time as sports and other premium content were placed behind a paywall. Subscription revenues, thereby, rose by a whopping 106% in 2019 compared to the previous year to reach Rs 2,900 crore.

Television advertising grew 5% to Rs 32,000 crore in 2019 while subscription revenues increased 7% to Rs 46,800 crore compared to 2018. Analysts noted that television as a medium will continue to be the largest earner of advertising revenues even in 2025, touching as much as Rs 57,000 crore.

Online gaming retained its position as the fastest-growing segment on the back of transaction-based games, primary fantasy sports, the report said. Online gamers stood at an estimated 36.5 crore as of 2019.

The report, however, did not factor in the impact of coronavirus on the industry. “The coronavirus outbreak will have a significant adverse impact on the (M&E) sector, the situation is still evolving in India and many parts of the world. The scale of the impact cannot be estimated immediately,” said Ashish Pherwani, partner and M&E leader at EY India.