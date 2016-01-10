McDonald’s to focus on brand extension, delivery business this year

McDonald’s India had said last year that it is stepping up its operations in the western and southern markets by doubling its outlets by 2020 from the present 216 with an investment of Rs 750 crore. (Reuters)

Fast food chain McDonald’s is focusing on delivery business, brand extension and innovation this year to give a boost to its revenues in the country.

In its 20th year of operations in India, McDonald’s India will sharpen focus on innovation, delivery business, and brand extensions like McCafe in 2016, that have “significantly boosted” the company’s revenues in the past year, Smita Jatia, MD of Hardcastle Restaurants, the master franchisee of McDonald’s India (West and South) told PTI.

“We are emphasising on innovation, and our brand extensions like McCafes and our delivery business, which have significantly added to our revenues,” she added.

The fast-food chain is also betting on alternative, healthy offerings in the face of competition. “We have a slew of innovations in our menu that we will unveil this year,” Jatia said.

McDonald’s is facing competition from other international chain of restaurants, most recently Burger King, besides Dominos, PizzaHut and Dunkin Donuts among others, and food-on-demand delivery services.

However, Jatia says that the entire category is still nascent, and needs to mature. “The more the category grows, the better for our business,” she said.

The burger category is growing at a healthy clip along the western fast food category, which is growing at 13-15 per cent every year, based on industry estimates.

“Our overall deliveries have tripled in the past seven years, and it’s a good time to focus on building it,” Smita Jatia, MD of Hardcastle Restaurants, the master franchisee of McDonalds India (West and South) told PTI here.

“Nearly 40 per cent of revenues from the McDelivery Service comes from online ordering, and it up from single digits in just three years,” she added.

McDonald’s India had said last year that it is stepping up its operations in the western and southern markets by doubling its outlets by 2020 from the present 216 with an investment of Rs 750 crore.

McCafes were introduced in 2014, and there are about 62 so far, which is expected to go up to 140 by 2017, the company had said.