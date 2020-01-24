McDonald’s new plan for your 3 am cravings: Stay open 24×7

McDonald’s becomes the first quick-service restaurant to announce 24×7 services.

American fast-food company McDonald’s has decided to open its outlets all night. The company, whose outlets were open just 15 hours, will now be open for 24 hours at select locations in Mumbai, to begin with, the company said in a statement. McDonald’s becomes the first quick-service restaurant to announce these operations, the company claimed. The move had come after the state government of Maharashtra decided to allow eateries to operate 24×7. The state cabinet, earlier this week, had given the approval to allow malls, shops, multiplexes, and restaurants in Mumbai to function all night from January 27, 2020.

“In line with the regulation that allows cafes, restaurants and shops in malls and non-residential areas to remain open throughout the night only within the BMC’s jurisdiction, Westlife will keep its seven McDonald’s restaurants open and will scale this up as soon as regulation permits,” the company said.McDonald’s seven outlets will remain open during the wee hours in Growel’s 101 Mall in Kandivali, Infiniti Mall in Andheri, Infiniti Mall in Malad, Phoenix Market City in Kurla, Phoenix Mills in Lower Parel, R-City Mall in Ghatkopar and Oberoi Mall in Goregaon.

Meanwhile, the fast-food company has also partnered with food ordering and delivery platform Zomato for further expanding the availability and accessibility of McDelivery for the Northern and Eastern region. Customers in North and East India will be able to order McDonald’s food items on Zomato and get it delivered to their doorsteps. The service will be available through more than 125 McDonald’s restaurants in the region, the company had said in a statement. “We are excited to make McDelivery accessible to customers on Zomato, one of India’s leading online food delivery platforms, making it even more convenient for them to enjoy their favourite McDonald’s menu items,” McDonald’s India – North and East, Operations and Training Senior Director Rudra Kishore Sen said. Zomato’s live order-tracking feature is also streamlined with the in-restaurant operation.

McDonald’s franchise is held by Westlife Development’s wholly-owned subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants (HRPL) in western India and South India. It has a total of 315 restaurants, of which 94 are in Mumbai and 46 fall within the BMC jurisdiction.