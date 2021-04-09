McDonald’s India to operate 24/7 for contactless McDelivery in Mumbai

The brand will further be doubling up on its convenience channels of McDelivery, takeaway and On-the-Go.

Westlife Development, which operates McDonald’s restaurants in southern and western region in India, on Friday said the quick service brand’s restaurants will operate 24/7 for contactless delivery from select stores in Mumbai. “In wake of the new restrictions announced to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra, Westlife Development Ltd owned McDonald’s restaurants will operate 24/7 for contactless McDelivery from select stores in Mumbai,” Westlife Development said in a regulatory filing.

The brand will further be doubling up on its convenience channels of McDelivery, takeaway and On-the-Go as the state has announced new set of restrictions to arrest the mounting COVID-19 cases, the company added. Saurabh Kalra, Chief Operating Officer, McDonald’s India West and South said “We have been able to cater to our customers’ demand through our omni-channel strategy making McDonald’s food available for consumers wherever, whenever and however they want.”

Westlife Development recently announced vaccination cover for all its 10,000 employees which includes both its corporate office employees as well as the McDonald’s restaurant staff.