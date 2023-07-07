McDonald’s India says not price hike but non-availability of quality tomatoes led to its suspension from menu

After reports of McDonald’s dropping tomatoes from their menu due to hike in prices surfaced, McDonald’s India – North and East spokesperson said that it is not the surge in prices but the non-availability of quality tomatoes that led to the decision. “We reiterate that it is not due to the surge in the prices. It is only due to non-availability of tomatoes meeting our quality specifications,” McDonald’s India – North and East spokesperson said in a statement. The statement further added that McDonald’s restaurant in Punjab-Chandigarh region, where it is “able to source adequate quantities” are still using tomatoes in its offering.

Tomato prices have soared due to low output of the crop. Heavy rains in some growing areas and hotter-than-normal temperatures last month have hit the output, causing a 5x increase in prices this year. While tomatoes usually cost more in the lean production months of June and July, this year’s price increase has been enormous. Amid this, a photo of a notice from Delhi outlet of McDonald’s stating that it is suspending the use of tomatoes in its food products is doing rounds on social media.

“We, at McDonald’s India – North and East, are committed to the highest standards of food quality and safety. Due to seasonal crop issues arising out of farm fields in a few regions, there are not enough quantities meeting our quality specifications available. To ensure our customers get the best quality we are known to serve, we are constrained to hold tomatoes for the time being,” the spokesperson added.

On July 5, the price of tomatoes reached Rs 129 per kg in Delhi and Rs 150 per kg in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad and the prices are expected to rise further.

The spokesperson from the north and east franchisee added that this is a ‘temporary’ issue and the management is working towards resolving it. “We are working towards resolving this issue by employing sustainable agriculture practices including hydroponically-grown tomatoes in a completely controlled environment to de-risk our requirements from vagaries of season,” the statement added.