McDonald’s closes down dine-in in Delhi due to coronavirus; take away, delivery still available

McDonald’s had earlier announced contact less delivery option to contain the spread of the virus.

As the Delhi government has directed restaurants and cafes to remain shut till 31 March, Quick Serve Restaurant chain McDonald’s has closed down dine-in options in its restaurants across the national capital. However, the burger and fast food chain is still offering take-away and delivery options. “We will continue to serve our customers in Delhi through delivery and take away only, while seating and dine-in will be closed,” a company spokesperson said on Friday. Earlier, the company had announced contact less delivery option for customers to contain the spread of the virus. “We continue to monitor the developments closely and take appropriate measures as needed in our commitment to the safety of our customers and employees,” it said.

The outbreak of coronavirus is posing great threat to many industries and including the restaurant sector and as footfalls started to deplete, industry leaders said that they might have to cut salaries of employees or worse, lay off people as a cost cutting exercise. “Footfall was down 40%, so we took the call, also for the staff’s safety. For the first 10 days, we will likely do a 25% salary cut. If this persists, we will be forced to do a 50% salary cut. If the shutdown stretches beyond a month, we may not be able to afford to keep our staff,” restaurateur Priyank Sukhija, told The Indian Express this week.

Meanwhile, the cases of coronavirus have breached 200 in India with at least four deaths so far. Taking stock of economic and general losses due to coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that the government will soon constitute a COVID-19 economic task force to work on the feedback received from various state governments on the negative impact of coronavirus. The task force will be supervised by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.