MCDC to form 2,000 farmer producer firms

The Maharashtra Cooperative Development Corporation ( MCDC) will henceforth work as the nodal agency for Nabard for establishing farmer producer companies ( FPCS).MCDC was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 by the state government in 2000. Registered and headquartered in Pune, it was incorporated as NBFC under the loan company category. The authorised share capital of the company is Rs 100 crore.

Milind Akare, MD, MCDC, said: “The government aims to create 10,000 new farmer producer companies (FPCs) this year. In Maharashtra, we would be looking at forming atleast 2,000 farmer producer companies through this agreement.”

Nabard has already been working in this area. Therefore, the objective is not to merely create numbers but ensure that these actually function and farmer savings go up. “The Prime Minister is looking at doubling farmer incomes. However, farmer savings would be a more accurate method of determining, if their incomes go up,” Akare said.

An MIS has been formed to see and compare the bank savings accounts of farmers for two consecutive years to check the percentage growth in savings, he said.

Deliverables are also being looked at, he said, adding that the effort would also focus on ensuring that farmers get remunerative prices in the market.

The FPCs would be formed through Mahafarm — a brand established by MCDC — to take care of branding and marketing of the agro products & produce manufactured by various co-operatives.

For the strengthening of all these cooperative societies under Atal Mahapanan Vikas Abhiyan, MCDC has launched its own FMCG brand called “Mahafarms” to sell the agri produce and products of the PACs, FPCs, SHG, CMRC, CLF in the Market.

MCDC has identified 100+ agro-products from various PACS, FPC and SHG from the various districts of Maharashtra. Out of these, 8 products with 15 SKU having unique quality and distinct taste are to be branded and sold under Mahafarms.

MCDC is also the nodal agency for Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Patsanstha Thev Sanrakshan Yojana. This scheme is aimed at providing security for the deposits received from farmers and other depositors to cooperative societies.