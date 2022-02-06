MCA21 portal’s third version to be rolled out in March

An official said the third version of MCA21 is expected to be rolled out in March and the LLP module will be rolled out first.

The corporate affairs ministry is preparing to launch the third version of the MCA21 portal in March, starting with the LLP module.

The third version of the portal, a key platform to submit the required documents and filings under the companies law and the Limited Liability Partnership Act, will leverage analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

An official said the third version of MCA21 is expected to be rolled out in March and the LLP module will be rolled out first.

The ministry has told stakeholders that it will launch a new way of e-filing for LLP on the portal and that going forward, all LLP filings will be web-based.

“This application is proposed to be launched on March 6, 2022, at 12:00 am,” the ministry said in a notice on its website.

There are also plans to set up an MCA lab as part of the third version of MCA21 for improving data analytics.

“Version 3 of MCA21 is proposed to be launched and deployed in phases and will include company and LLP modules, e-adjudication, e-consultation, e-book, Learning Management and Compliance Management System driven by data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning,” Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh informed Lok Sabha in December last year.

L&T Infotech is developing the third version of the portal.

In her Budget Speech in February 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that in the financial year 2021-22, “we will be launching data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning-driven MCA21 Version 3.0. This Version 3.0 will have additional modules for e-scrutiny, e-adjudication, e-consultation and compliance management”.

Sitharaman is also in charge of the corporate affairs ministry.

MCA21 also provides public access to corporate information.