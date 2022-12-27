MCA to shift 56 new forms to V3 portal soon

The ministry of corporate affairs is planning to shift nearly five dozen company forms to its updated V3 portal by January, which would in effect migrate all company forms to the new portal.



Overall, 56 forms will be migrated to the new portal next month in two phases. As many as 10 forms will be rolled out on the new portal on January 9, including applications for reservation of name for new company incorporation and change in name of existing company as well as for GST Identification Number.



Another 46 forms would be launched on the new portal by January 23, including those relating to directors, commencement of business and conversion of public company into private company or private company into public company or conversion of Unlimited Liability Company into Limited Liability Company.

Also Read Unicorns face MCA heat



“In our continuous endeavour to serve you better, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is launching second set of Company Forms covering 56 forms in two different lots on MCA21 V3 portal,” the Ministry said. Further, in view of the upcoming launch of the 56 company forms, V3 portal will not be available from January 7, 2023 12:00 AM to January 8 2023 11:59 pm due to 10 company forms roll-out and from January 21, 2023 to January 22, 2023 for 46 company forms roll-out. “V2 Portal for company filing will remain available for all the forms excluding above mentioned 56 forms. Stakeholders may plan accordingly,” the Ministry further said. At present, nine company forms are available on the new portal, while the remaining have to be filed on the V2 portal.



The Version 3 or V3 portal of the MCA21 portal is an upgraded version with the objective of better service facilities as well as use of data analytics. Apart from Company and LLP Modules, it will also include facilities for e-Adjudication, e-Consultation, eBook, Learning Management and Compliance Management System driven by data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. An MCA Lab is also proposed to be set up as part of MCA21 Version 3 for improving data analytics.



The LLP module was launched in April while part of the company filings was operationalised in August this year. While the government is hopeful of a smooth transition with the new forms, trade and industry are keeping their fingers crossed. Stakeholders point out that wrinkles in the LLP module are also still to be ironed out.



“All forms will now migrate to the new portal. But transition problems are still there. For instance, sometimes, stakeholders are not able to download forms after filling in all the details. The payment gateway also shows some errors,” said an expert.