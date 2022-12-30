MCA extends facility for holding AGMs, EGMs via video conferencing till Sept 2023

In a reprieve to India Inc, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has permitted companies to hold their annual general meetings and extra ordinary general meetings through video conferencing until September 30, 2023.

The MCA had initially provided this facility in April 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic. The facility has since then been extended a number of times and was set to end on December 31.

Now, in a fresh circular, MCA has said, “…after due examination, it has been decided to allow companies to conduct their EGMs through Video Conference (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) or transact items through postal ballot in accordance with framework provided in the aforesaid Circulars up to 30th September, 2023. All other requirements provided in the said Circulars shall remain unchanged.”

In another similar circular, it has said that it has been decided to allow the companies whose AGMs are due in the year 2023, to conduct their AGMs on or before 30th September, 2023 by video conferencing or other audio visual means.

It has further clarified that It is clarified that this facility should not ve considered as giving any extension of time dor holding of AGMs by the companies. Any company that does not follow the relevant timelines for holding AGMs will be liable for legal action under the appropriate provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, it further warned.