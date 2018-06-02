May Despatches: With sizzling sales, auto companies across the board have good ‘carma’

In the commercial vehicle segment, both Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland recorded double-digit growth and same was the case in two-wheelers with Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto. (Reuters)

Auto sales in May witnessed a strong surge across segments largely on the low base around the same time last year as companies were then preparing for “an uncertain GST (goods and services tax)” and therefore making less despatches to the dealers. The strong growth in sales (basically wholesale numbers) during the month reflected across segments in the sense that in passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Honda cars registered double-digit growth. Hyundai Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra posted single-digit growth, the former because of the high base effect of its popular model and the latter because of lack of sufficient new products in its portfolio.

In the commercial vehicle segment, both Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland recorded double-digit growth and same was the case in two-wheelers with Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto. Industry sources said that though retail sales were not as strong as wholesale numbers, they were nevertheless good and the trend will continue in the next few months also.

The market leader in passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki posted robust domestic sales at 1,63,200 units in May, up 24.9% compared with the same month last year on the back of strong volumes of its compact segment cars. Sales of its Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno models jumped 50.8% to 77,263 units. Similarly, sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza, increased 13.4% to 25,629 units.

Testifying that its new products like Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Hexa are a huge success, Tata Motors recorded a 61% increase in sales of its passenger vehicles at 17,489 units during the month.“Thanks to the continued strong demand for Tiago and Tigor, our car sales recorded a growth of 18%, while utility vehicles continued to record an exceptional performance of 463% growth, due to the strong demand for Nexon and Hexa,” Tata Motors passenger vehicles business unit president Mayank Pareek said.

Similarly, Honda Cars India posted a 41% rise in domestic sales at 15,864 on the back of strong sales of its new sedan Amaze. Its senior vice-president and director, sales and marketing, Rajesh Goel said the company prioritised Amaze production volumes last month in order to cater to the strong customer demand. The company sold 9,789 units of new Amaze in May.

Hyundai Motor, which is largest passenger vehicle manufacturer after Maruti Suzuki, reported sale of 45,008 units in the domestic market, up 7.14%.Similarly, M&M reported sales of 20,715 passenger vehicles, including Scorpio and XUV500, a growth of 2%. In the two-wheeler segment, market leader Hero MotoCorp reported 11% increase in sales to 7,06,365 units. Similarly, Bajaj Auto reported a 23% jump in motorcycle sales in the domestic market at 192,543 units.

For TVS Motor, sales grew by 2.4% to 246,231 units. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter, which is the second largest overall two-wheeler manufacturer and is closely competing with Bajaj Auto for the second spot in the motorcycle segment, posted a growth of 1.7% at 519,072 units. The low, single-digit growth comes due to a high base.

In the commercial vehicles segment, Tata Motors reported a 56% rise in sales at 36,806 units. The company said that factors like growth in infrastructure sector and improvement in investment cycle led to this growth. Ashok Leyland also posted 50.5% rise in sales number at 13,659 units.