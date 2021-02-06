Max Healthcare Q3 PAT at Rs 90.36 crore

Total income of the company stood at Rs 835.12 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 277.68 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Healthcare services providerMax Healthcare on Saturday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs90.36 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 1.80 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal,Max HealthcareInstitute Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 835.12 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 277.68 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Its net debt was reduced by Rs 121 crore during the quarter and stood at Rs 1,867 crore on December 31, 2020 as against Rs 1,988 crore on September 30, 2020, Max Healthcare said.

“We are pleased with our Q3 results, which reflect continued best-in-class operating performance underpinned by strong fundamentals,”Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and MD Abhay Soi said.

These results also demonstrate the resilience of company’s clinical and non-clinical teams to serve the communities during challenging times, he added.