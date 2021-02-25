Max Asset Services forays into ‘Managed Office Spaces’ business

Max Ventures & Industries Ltd, which is into real estate and packaging film businesses, on Thursday said its subsidiary, Max Asset Services, has forayed into the ‘Managed Office Spaces’ business.

“Max Asset Services… today announced its entry into the ‘Managed Office Spaces’ business with the launch of ‘WorkWell Suites’ at the newly developed office complex Max House, Okhla,” Max Ventures & Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company plans to operationalise nearly 2 lakh sq ft of managed office space in the Delhi NCR over the next three years. The company said it has planned a low-capex model for building this capacity.

Max Asset Services’ first Managed Office Spaces offering at Max House, Okhla has a total leasable area of 14000 sq ft with a total sitting capacity of 200 seats. It will cater to corporates with a team size of between 20 to 100.

“WorkWell Suites represent the next level of evolution of office spaces. Companies get to occupy workspaces with the highest level of safety and well-being, run using latest build-tech applications, all outsourced to experts in facility and workplace management.”They also allow for negligible upfront capital expenditure in interior and furnishing of a new office and some flexibility in modular expansion of workspace,” said Rohit Rajput, CEO, Max Asset Services, said.

Max Ventures & Industries Ltd said ‘Managed Office business’ will complement Max Estates’ target to be a top-3 office space developer in Delhi NCR.