  • MORE MARKET STATS

Max Asset Services forays into ‘Managed Office Spaces’ business

By: |
February 25, 2021 1:38 PM

Max Ventures & Industries Ltd, which is into real estate and packaging film businesses, on Thursday said its subsidiary, Max Asset Services, has forayed into the 'Managed Office Spaces' business.

max

Max Ventures & Industries Ltd, which is into real estate and packaging film businesses, on Thursday said its subsidiary, Max Asset Services, has forayed into the ‘Managed Office Spaces’ business.

“Max Asset Services… today announced its entry into the ‘Managed Office Spaces’ business with the launch of ‘WorkWell Suites’ at the newly developed office complex Max House, Okhla,” Max Ventures & Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

The company plans to operationalise nearly 2 lakh sq ft of managed office space in the Delhi NCR over the next three years. The company said it has planned a low-capex model for building this capacity.

Max Asset Services’ first Managed Office Spaces offering at Max House, Okhla has a total leasable area of 14000 sq ft with a total sitting capacity of 200 seats. It will cater to corporates with a team size of between 20 to 100.

“WorkWell Suites represent the next level of evolution of office spaces. Companies get to occupy workspaces with the highest level of safety and well-being, run using latest build-tech applications, all outsourced to experts in facility and workplace management.”They also allow for negligible upfront capital expenditure in interior and furnishing of a new office and some flexibility in modular expansion of workspace,” said Rohit Rajput, CEO, Max Asset Services, said.

Max Ventures & Industries Ltd said ‘Managed Office business’ will complement Max Estates’ target to be a top-3 office space developer in Delhi NCR.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Max Asset Services forays into ‘Managed Office Spaces’ business
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1I am sure global pharma industry will support India’s WTO proposal of IP waiver for COVID-19: Piyush Goyal
2PUBG: New State announced with ultra-realistic graphics, new vehicles; Pre-registrations begin
3India’s tryst with deep tech & the art of spawning disruptors