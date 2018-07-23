Matrimony.com expands overseas with eye on Muslim matchmaking opportunity

The company has launched seven region specific Muslim matchmaking sites to target 1.5 billion Muslims in the Middle East, US, Europe, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Malaysia under umbrella of Globalmuslimmatch.com. (Representational photo: PTI)

Match-making firm Matrimony.com today announced expansion in overseas market with eye on opportunity in 1.5 billion Muslim population in seven regions, including the US, West Asia and Indonesia.

“There lies huge opportunity in Muslim matchmaking segment. Every year based on online traffic we estimate that 60-70 million Muslims look for match making every year. The potential of the segment is huge,” Matrimony.com CEO Murugavel Janakiraman told PTI.

Janakiraman said that the company already has exclusive matrimony services in some of the SAARC nations combined with Globalmuslimmatch, it will effectively serve about one-third of the global population.

“We will operate Globalmuslimwatch from Dubai. The back-end operations will be handled from India. We feel that globally the fragmented Muslim matchmaking market offers a huge opportunity for an established player like us. The online matrimony characteristics in Asia are quite similar in nature compared to the territory we are embarking upon and we are sure to provide wider choices and richer matchmaking experience to Muslims in these regions,” Janakiraman said.

