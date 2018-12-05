Massive year-end bonanza for car lovers! Carmakers rain discounts to clear 2018 stock

The Kwid model, which was earlier priced at Rs 2.92 lakh, will now cost around Rs 2.66 lakh.

By Pritish Raj

If you are planning to buy a car or a sports utility vehicle the best time will be during this month. While discounts during December are always good because the dealers try to liquidate the calendar year inventories as consumers prefer a new year manufacture date vehicles in January, this December discounts are higher because weaker sales during the festival season has led to higher build up of inventories.

As a result, manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors and Renault India, are offering discounts up to Rs 1.5 lakh on some models.

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of up to Rs 22,000 including a corporate discount on its highest-selling premium hatchback Baleno, along with an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000. With these discounts, the starting price of Baleno – which is around Rs 5.38 lakh (ex-showoom) – will come down to Rs 5.15 lakh.

The company is also offering a discount of up to Rs 55,000 on Ignis and Rs 40,000 on Ciaz Sigma and Delta variants. In addition, Ignis has on offer, exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and Rs 7,000 corporate discount, while Ciaz is being offered at Rs 40,000 exchange benefit and Rs 10,000 corporate discount. Besides, for the first time, the company is offering an exchange offer of Rs 25,000 on its compact UV Vitara Brezza.

According to the discount details shared by one of the NCR dealers, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of up to `45,000 on its WagonR MT and `25,100 on its MPV Ertiga. Besides, there is an exchange bonus of `30,000 on both the vehicles. “Post discount and other offers, Ertiga (earlier version ) price will be available at around `7.20 lakh (ex-showroom) against a price of Rs 7.64 lakh sans discount,” said a dealer in Delhi.

Tata Motors has lined up offers on select variants of its highest-selling compact SUV Nexon with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and other benefits, including free insurance totalling Rs 20,000. The Nexon base petrol model, starting at Rs 7.17 lakh (onroad Delhi), will now cost around Rs 6.85 lakh, as per details shared by a Concorde Motors branch, a Tata Motors subsidiary, selling passenger vehicles. “We firmly believe that these schemes will help build a strong sense of association with our brand,” said SN Barman, vice president, sales, marketing and customer service, Tata Motors. The company is also offering a cash discount of Rs 50,000 on its lifestyle SUV Hexa along with benefits up to Rs 35,000.

A Hyundai dealer said there is a cash discount of up to Rs 60,000 on its compact sedan Xcent, in addition to other benefits taking the total to nearly Rs 1 lakh. The base model Xcent E (metallic) priced at Rs 5.66 lakh (ex-showroom) will now cost around Rs 5.05 lakh. A Hyundai official said the company is yet to update details of discounts on other models for the month of December but a dealer said the offers will be higher than last year’s as inventory for cars is around 50 days.

Renault India is reportedly offering discounts of Rs 1.5 lakh on its MPV Lodgy (STD & RxE variants). It includes a cash discount of around Rs 100,000, exchange bonus and free insurance as also an additional corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The vehicle, which was earlier available at a starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh will be available for around Rs 7.13 lakh. Likewise, it is offering cash benefits of Rs 26,500 for the outgoing range of Kwid, free insurance and warranty of 4 years. The Kwid model, which was earlier priced at Rs 2.92 lakh, will now cost around Rs 2.66 lakh.

A Honda Cars India dealer said the company is offering a double benefit on its model Jazz at Rs 70,000, including a cash discount of Rs 25,000, compared to December last year, when it offered benefits of Rs 35,000. The company has also put on offer discounts and benefits worth Rs 1 lakh on BR-V. Jazz, which is priced at Rs 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom) will now be available at around Rs 6.70 to Rs 6.90 lakh.

A Mahindra dealer said the company has not yet offered any discount but has communicated that during December the benefits will be much higher than the previous year on models such as Scorpio, TUV 300 AND XUV 500.