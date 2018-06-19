Massive price drop alert! Big offer – Get Google Pixel 2 for just Rs 10,999*

An individual can buy Google Pixel 2 (128 GB) at a price of Rs 10,999*. (Image: Flipkart)

It’s an unbelievable offer for Google Pixel 2 lovers! An individual can buy Google Pixel 2 (128 GB) at a price of Rs 10,999*. One can get this offer at famous e-commerce website – Flipkart. The e-tailer is offering the amazing deal under ‘Super Value Week’ which began on Monday (June 18, 2018) and will continue till next Sunday (June 24, 2018). The scheme was made after making adjustments the HDFC Bank Credit cards discount and Buyback value.

Explained: How it works:-

Purchase Buyback Guarantee Policy at Rs 199 along with the phone and get assured exchange value of Rs 42,000 after 6-8 months.

Costs of Google Pixel2 (128 GB):-

The original cost of Google Pixel 2 (128 GB) is Rs 70,000. Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 9,001, this will bring down the price to Rs 60, 999. The individuals who would buy the phone using their HDFC Bank credit cards, they will get a flat Rs 8,000 discount on both EMI, Non-EMI and Debit cards. After the discount, the phone will cost at Rs 52, 999. If an individual buy the product using ‘Buyback offers’, they can get a flat discount of Rs 42, 000 (Net cost of ownership of Pixel 2-128 GB for 8 months). This makes the Google Pixel 2 available at Rs 10,999 only! However, terms and conditions will be applied:-

Cost of Google Pixel 2 (128 GB). (Image: Flipkart)

About Google Pixel 2 (128GB):

The Pixel 2 with a dazzling full-screen display has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit Octa Core Processor is there. The Pixel 2 has a battery capacity of 3,520 mAh. The smart rear camera is of 12.2 megapixels while the front camera is 8 megapixel. The Pixel 2 is available in two colours- Black and White. However, it is of single SIM. An individual will get a warranty of two years on buying the smartphone.

What is Buyback Guarantee?

By using Flipkart’s Buyback Guarantee Policy, an individual can buy a product and own it for some time, before giving it back to exchange with another product. The exchange value, which Flipkart claims, is of higher value than its actual market value depending on the condition of the product. The value of the phone will not change and will remain the same which will provide the customer to exchange their phone within a particular period of time – mostly within 8 months.