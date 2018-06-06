Massive discounts on domestic flights! Check out ‘monsoon’ offers from Vistara, GoAir and AirAsia

Vistara has announced a 24-hour flash sale offering up to 75% discount on all sectors under its ‘Early Monsoon Sale.’

Monsoon flight offers: This monsoon season, three major airlines GoAir, AirAsia and Vistara have announced a sale on domestic flight tickets. The latest to join the bandwagon to offer low cost flight tickets is Vistara, which has announced a 24-hour flash sale offering up to 75% discount on all sectors under its ‘Early Monsoon Sale.’ While GoAir is offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,299 under its ‘GoAir Monsoon Sale,’ AirAsia is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,399 under its ‘Early Monsoon Sale.’ We take a closer look at these limited period offers.

Vistara Early Monsoon Sale

Under the 24-hour flash sale which kicked off this morning, Vistara is offering one-way fares discounted as much as 75% all-in relative to normal fares. “This sale offers you Economy class fares starting at Rs 1,599, Premium Economy fares starting at Rs 2,499 and Business Class fares starting at Rs 6,999 all inclusive,” the airline said in a release adding that bookings are open from 00:01 hours of 6th June, 2018 for travel between 21st June, 2018 and 27th September, 2018. Vistara said that the limited period sale requires 15 days advance purchase. “Seats are limited and are available on first-come-first-serve basis. The fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares,” said the release.

GoAir Monsoon Sale

With GoAir Monsoon sale which kicked off earlier this week, customers can book flight tickets for as low as Rs 1,299. The three-day monsoon sale ends tomorrow midnight. The travel period under the offer must be between June 24 and September 30. The sale offers fares starting Rs 1,299 (taxes and fees included) and can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir, the airline said in a release. “The booking is valid for travel on all non-stop and via flights on GoAir’s network. Tickets booked under this offer are non-refundable (taxes and fees are refundable on cancellation),” the release read. According to the terms and conditions under the offer, seats will be available on First-Come-First-Served basis.

AirAsia Early Monsoon Sale

Using AirAsia India’s latest ‘Early Monsoon Sale,’ customers can book tickets on domestic routes starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,399. In order to avail the offer, the tickets must be booked by 10th June 2018. Further, according to the company’s website, advance booking is required in order to avail this offer. Notably, the offer is applicable on destinations like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata Hyderabad, and Ranchi, among others. The travel period must be between 4th June to 30th November 2018. Some attractively priced destinations observed on the website include from Cochin to Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Kochi-Bangalore at Rs 1,399.