​​ ​
Massive discounts! Now, buy GoAir flight tickets for just Rs 1216; limited period offer – Check details

One of the top players in the aviation game in the country, GoAir has come up with flight tickets that are not a burden on your pocket. The airline has started flight ticket at an all-inclusive rate of Rs. 1,216.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 5, 2018 9:23 PM
One of the top players in the aviation game in the country, GoAir has come up with flight tickets that are not a burden on your pocket. The airline has started flight ticket at an all-inclusive rate of Rs. 1,216. However, this is a limited-period offer which ends on April 23.

The discount is applicable to various destinations within the country. The offer covers all the popular destinations such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Goa, Pune and Chennai. As per the official website of the airline – goair.in. The most pocket-friendly flight tickets start is for the route Ahmedabad to Mumbai. As per the GoAir, the minimum you will need to shell out for the flight tickets from Ahmedabad to Mumbai is Rs. 1,216 which is an all-inclusive fare.

If you wish to book the air tickets with GoAir under this scheme, you need to keep in mind a few things. If you wish to travel from other destinations such as Bangalore to Goa, then you will need to spend Rs 1399 as mentioned in the GoAir official website. Rs. 1,559 is the amount you will need to shell out for a trip from Lucknow to Delhi. For a trip from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, you will need to spend Rs. 1,648. Rs. 1,872 (Chennai to Pune) and Rs. 1,913 (Pune to Bengaluru) will be charged as per the website of GoAir.

As mentioned on their website: “Standard Cancellation & Rebooking policy applies.” GoAir did not spare any the details and wrote: “Limited seats only.” It should be noted that group discounts will not apply if you avail this offer.

You can get additional 10% off if you use GOAPP10 promo code if bookings are made through the GoAir app.

Check out the complete list of destination with airfare as mentioned on GoAir’s official website:

From To Fare (All – Inclusive)
Ahmedabad Mumbai ₹ 1216
Bagdogra Guwahati ₹ 1304
Bengaluru Goa ₹ 1399
Delhi Lucknow ₹ 1504
Ahmedabad Pune ₹ 1531
Lucknow Delhi ₹ 1559
Patna Ranchi ₹ 1560
Bengaluru Hyderabad ₹ 1648
Guwahati Bagdogra ₹ 1674
Pune Ahmedabad ₹ 1681
Hyderabad Bengaluru ₹ 1695
Leh Delhi ₹ 1800
Mumbai Ahmedabad ₹ 1844
Chennai Pune ₹ 1872
Pune Bengaluru ₹ 1913
Mumbai Bengaluru ₹ 2301
Ranchi Delhi ₹ 2322
Mumbai Goa ₹ 2338
Mumbai Kochi ₹ 2398
Delhi Ranchi ₹ 2445
Ahmedabad Hyderabad ₹ 2480
Ahmedabad Bengaluru ₹ 2482
Delhi Ahmedabad ₹ 2489
Pune Chennai ₹ 2521
Bengaluru Nagpur ₹ 2594
Nagpur Bengaluru ₹ 2618
Patna Delhi ₹ 2652
Nagpur Mumbai ₹ 2691
Ahmedabad Delhi ₹ 2699
Chennai Mumbai ₹ 2716
Mumbai Nagpur ₹ 2763
Goa Bengaluru ₹ 2848
Lucknow Hyderabad ₹ 2933
Hyderabad Ahmedabad ₹ 2964
Delhi Hyderabad ₹ 2969
Kochi Mumbai ₹ 3014
Bengaluru Mumbai ₹ 3033
Kolkata Hyderabad ₹ 3044
Jaipur Mumbai ₹ 3111
Goa Mumbai ₹ 3125
Kolkata Bagdogra ₹ 3126
Srinagar Delhi ₹ 3186
Pune Nagpur ₹ 3214
Nagpur Pune ₹ 3226
Kolkata Guwahati ₹ 3302
Lucknow Chandigarh ₹ 3306
Hyderabad Lucknow ₹ 3352
Hyderabad Delhi ₹ 3421
Mumbai Jaipur ₹ 3440
Hyderabad Kolkata ₹ 3471
Mumbai Chennai ₹ 3482
Kolkata Delhi ₹ 3542
Delhi Patna ₹ 3579
Ranchi Mumbai ₹ 3636
Pune Delhi ₹ 3717
Jammu Srinagar ₹ 3733
Delhi Pune ₹ 3823
Kolkata Mumbai ₹ 3823
Jammu Delhi ₹ 3977
Delhi Mumbai ₹ 3989
Lucknow Mumbai ₹ 4008
Delhi Bengaluru ₹ 4033
Mumbai Kolkata ₹ 4038
Delhi Jammu ₹ 4076
Lucknow Bengaluru ₹ 4104
Bhubaneswar Mumbai ₹ 4133
Chennai Port Blair ₹ 4158
Kolkata Port Blair ₹ 4184
Delhi Kolkata ₹ 4224
Mumbai Bhubaneswar ₹ 4391
Delhi Goa ₹ 4399
Bagdogra Delhi ₹ 4400
Guwahati Delhi ₹ 4466
Mumbai Delhi ₹ 4498
Mumbai Chandigarh ₹ 4499
Port Blair Chennai ₹ 4548
Delhi Guwahati ₹ 4579
Ahmedabad Kolkata ₹ 4619
Kolkata Ahmedabad ₹ 4635
Mumbai Lucknow ₹ 4954
Delhi Bagdogra ₹ 5000
Bengaluru Lucknow ₹ 5006
Mumbai Ranchi ₹ 5028
Bengaluru Patna ₹ 5073
Chandigarh Mumbai ₹ 5115
Mumbai Patna ₹ 5163
Delhi Srinagar ₹ 5949
Delhi Leh ₹ 6120
Goa Delhi ₹ 6194
Bengaluru Port Blair ₹ 6460
Port Blair Kolkata ₹ 6777
Srinagar Mumbai ₹ 6854
Mumbai Jammu ₹ 6998
Port Blair Bengaluru ₹ 7166

  1. Suni Sargur
    Apr 6, 2018 at 12:56 pm
    Fake news.
