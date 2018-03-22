Massive discount for RuPay debit and credit card holders at Big Bazaar, other Future Group stores; check details

RuPay debit and credit card holders in the country can avail a discount of 10 per cent on purchases from the retail stores of Future Group. (Source: Website)

RuPay debit and credit card holders in the country can avail a discount of 10 per cent on purchases from the retail stores of Future Group including Big Bazaar. Under this offer, the customers can avail the benefits at Food Bazaar, eZone and fbb, apart from Big Bazaar. The offer will be valid from Friday (March 23, 2018) till April 30, 2018. The offer was launched by Future Retail along with the ‘Free Shopping Weekend’ campaign which will take place from March 23 to March 25.

Under the Free Shopping Weekend, the customers will receive free gift vouchers and goodies worth Rs 2,000 on purchases made for an equal or higher amount. This means that the RuPay card holder will get extra benefits if they shop for Rs 2000 or more. The customers will not only get 10 per cent discount but will also be given goodies worth Rs 2,000.

However, if they shop for just Rs 1500, they will still get 10 per cent discount, up to the maximum cap of Rs 250.

Kunal Kalawatia, SVP – Marketing & Branding, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), said that the step is aimed at enhancing the value proposition of RuPay cards for customers. He said that the collaboration with Big Bazaar is aligned with their efforts to benefit both the RuPay and Future Retail customers.

The customers need to keep in mind that the offer is applicable for each RuPay card holder only once in a month during the campaign period. It will be applicable on either of the retail chains of Future Retail namely, Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar, eZone and fbb.

Any card transaction over Rs 1500 in the month will qualify for 10 per cent discount.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer, Big Bazaar, Sadashiv Nayak said that the group is always looking for new ways to collaborate and ensure that their customers get best value purchases.

“Future Group has always believed in understanding and meeting the aspirations and changing needs of the customer through wide assortment and extremely affordable prices. We are constantly creating newer ways and collaborations to ensure that our customers enjoy the best value for their purchases and we strongly believe that our association with RuPay will enhance their shopping experience,” he said.