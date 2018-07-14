Maserati Levante GTS to arrive in India

The company said that thanks to its remarkable weight-to-power ratio of 3.9 kg/bhp, the Levante GTS takes only 4.2 seconds to reach 100kph, while its top speed is 292kph—performance figures of a modern super car disguised in a high-end SUV body.

Maserati, the Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer, has chosen the 25th Goodwood Festival of Speed for the world première of the V8 Levante GTS. The Levante GTS Twin Turbo V8 maintains the V90 architecture of the 3.8-litre unit fitted in the Quattroporte GTS, but has been re-engineered to work with the Q4 all-wheel drive system and retuned to deliver 550bhp of power and 730Nm peak torque. Like all Maserati petrol engines, this V8 is assembled by Ferrari in Maranello, Italy.

The company said that thanks to its remarkable weight-to-power ratio of 3.9 kg/bhp, the Levante GTS takes only 4.2 seconds to reach 100kph, while its top speed is 292kph—performance figures of a modern super car disguised in a high-end SUV body. Its India launch is expected to take place by the end of this year, the company said in a statement. There are three Maserati showrooms in India: in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.