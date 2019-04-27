Maruti’s third assembly line will be ready by next April

Updated: April 27, 2019 5:12:44 AM

The company aims to build four production lines at its Gujarat facility to take production capacity up to 1 million units in future.

Maruti Suzuki, RC Bhargava, Gujarat plant, Hansalpur, Haryana, Lok Sabha polls, BS-VI fuelSuzuki Motor’s 100% subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat has set up a state-of-the-art car manufacturing plant in Gujarat and first car from the plant rolled out in September 2017.

Maruti Suzuki India chairman RC Bhargava on Friday said the third production line of 2.5 lakh units would be commissioned by April 2020 at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant situated at Hansalpur. Speaking to mediapersons, Bhargava said currently two production lines are operational with aggregate capacity of 500,000 units. Suzuki Motor’s 100% subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat has set up a state-of-the-art car manufacturing plant in Gujarat and first car from the plant rolled out in September 2017.

The company aims to build four production lines at its Gujarat facility to take production capacity up to 1 million units in future. At present, Baleno and Swift models are being manufactured at Hansalpur.Talking about shifting of the company’s Manesar unit in order to reduce costs and increase production capacity, the chairman of India’s largest car maker said that the company has not yet finalised land for the new plant. He however said that the new plant would be constructed somewhere in Haryana only.

Replying a query on his statement regarding spurt in car demand post Lok Sabha polls, Bhargava said that one should also consider factors like BS-VI fuel safety regulations as well as US government’s diktat on Iran oil. “In absence of these factors, the demand of cars would definitely increase. By the beginning of June, everything would gradually be clear,” he added.

Bhargava was in Gujarat to attend foundation stone-laying ceremony of Maruti Suzuki India’s `125-crore projects of 100-bed hospital and school at Sitapur, nearly 7 km from Suzuki’s Gujarat facility. Both the projects will be developed under the company’s CSR initiatives.

