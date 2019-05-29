Motherson Sumi Systems (MSSL) missed analysts\u2019 profit and Ebitda estimates in Q4FY19 due to weak demand, steeper-than-expected employee costs and a delay in capacity expansion of a group firm SMP (Samvardhana Motherson Peguform). In an interview with FE\u2019s Pritish Raj, MSSL\u2019s chief financial officer GN Gauba said while the near-term demand outlook remains challenging amid a consumption slowdown in India and Europe, strong accretion in order book and healthy cash flows will help the auto component manufacturer maintain profitability.Excerpts: While consolidated revenues grew 11% y-o-y in Q4FY19, Ebitda and margins had been under pressure throughout FY19 and Q4 saw a 250-basis point dip in margin. What drove down the margins? In Q4, while the ramping up of new plants at SMP started, it got delayed due to various reasons. If you exclude the adverse impact of the delay, our Ebitda levels were the same as last year. Ebitda in Q4 was \u20ac20 million and after taking out the impact of the new plants, it is \u20ac71 million. The plants suffered a loss of \u20ac51 million, so you can imagine the immediate impact on Ebitda, margins and other numbers. Besides, there have been volatile market conditions in India and overseas, particularly in Europe, due to new emission norms. However, if you look at domestic operations, while sales were lower, margin was 19.5% in Q4, compared with 19% a year earlier. Automobile demand in India has been subdued since July last year and is likely to remain muted in FY20. To what extent component makers will be affected? Our domestic sales have declined in Q4 from Rs 2,107 crore to Rs 1,851 crore due to weak demand. But our job is to breathe with the market and cut down on various costs. We are a 100% OEM (original equipment maker) supplier, so we can't create demand by ourselves. The clear focus of the team is to trim costs so that there is minimal impact of the decrease in demand. What measures do you take to cut costs? We try to make sure we are able to cut down on our inventories and production in sync with other OEMs. Suppose if they are working 20 days a month, we also have to ensure we adjust according to their schedule. So, instead of building the inventory and keeping it, we should be breathing with the market. It also helps curb waste at plants. When there is growth, people are busy meeting incremental demand, but when there is a slowdown, we utilise this time on waste control. By what percentage did you reduce inventory in Q4FY19? This is reflected in the total cash flow generation and the net debt. At times, there are inventories available because the export market continues to grow. So it would be difficult to pinpoint a particular number to the specific product heads. Maruti has decided to stop selling diesel cars from next year and more carmakers are likely to follow suit. This is obviously going to erode a fair share of demand for the component makers. How do you plan to deal with the situation? We don\u2019t envisage any impact on us, as most of our products are powertrain-agnostic. But there will be volume losses, as diesel cars still account for 35% of the passenger vehicle sales. And when volume growth slows, it impacts the component makers too? A: It may or may not, and over a period of time, the performance of petrol cars in terms of fuel efficiency will improve further. People generally buy diesel variants, looking at the overall cost advantage. But if it becomes more expensive and consumers are not able to recover that in terms of fuel economy, fewer consumers may go for diesel vehicles. You have cash reserves of Rs 3,540 crore as of March 31, 2019. What is the capex lined up for FY20? We do not expect capex to be more than Rs 2,000-2,200 crore in FY20. It is gradually coming down because in the last two years we have added two group firms \u2013 PKC and SMRC. The funds will be utilised in building plants and adding capacity in India and overseas.