Maruti, Tata Motors report solid numbers in June

Maruti Suzuki reported a 45.5% year-on-year jump in June volumes, on the back of a weak base in June 2017. It may be recalled a host of companies had de-stocked volumes ahead of the rollout of the GST in July 2017. Good demand for Maruti’s models — Swift, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Celerio — drove sales.

Tata Motors reported a 63% y-o-y growth in passenger vehicles and a 50% y-o-y in commercial vehicles. Sales in June 2017 were also affected by the transition to Bharat Stage-IV emission norms leading to limited supply of BS-IV vehicles.

Mahindra and Mahindra reported a 12% y-o-y in passenger vehicles sales. M&M recorded a robust growth of 87% y-o-y in its exports.

Honda Cars India (HCIL) reported a 37.5% increase in its domestic sales to 17,602 units in June on account of strong sales of all new Amaze. The company had sold 12,804 units in the domestic market in June 2017, HCIL said in a statement.

In the two-wheelers segment, Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, has reported an 18% growth in total sales at 74,477 units in June. The company had sold 63,160 units in June last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement. (With PTI inputs)