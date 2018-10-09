Maruti Swift Global NCAP Test: Car falls short on adult safety, gets 2 stars

The latest version of the Maruti Suzuki Swift with standard double airbags and ISOFIX (i-size) anchorages reached two stars in adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection.

Maruti Suziki’s Swift fell short on adult safety and got two-star rating in the just released Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP)’s ‘SaferCarsForIndia’ crash test results. Last month, Maruti Suzuki’s popular SUV Vitara Brezza got four stars for its standard double airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX anchorages.

In a statement issued on Monday based on the crash test results, Global NCAP said following last month’s announcements, Maruti Suzuki Swift falls short on adult safety. The latest version of the Maruti Suzuki Swift with standard double airbags and ISOFIX (i-size) anchorages reached two stars in adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection.

The two-star result for adult occupants is due to high compression to the driver chest, unstable structure and poor protection for the feet explained by pedal displacement on the driver side. The child occupant protection of two stars is explained by the forward facing positioning of the 18-month-old dummy in the test, offering low protection and also the low protection offered to the chest of the 3-year-old dummy, the global crash test body said.

In comparison to its predecessor, tested by Global NCAP in 2014, the new Swift offers two standard airbags and I-size approved anchorage points for CRS, which demonstrated a two-star performance in safety tests. However, compared to its twin model for the European market, the Indian version underperformed in the frontal crash test and offers less safety features like side body and curtain airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) that are standard for Europe. In India, these are not even optional.

David Ward, global NCAP secretary general, said: “The latest version of the Swift sold in India has improved and it is good to see dual airbags as standard. This confirms the beneficial effect of the Indian government’s new crash test regulations. But the performance of the Swift sold in Europe and Japan shows that a better safety performance is still possible, so Global NCAP would like to see Maruti Suzuki aim higher.”

According to Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP technical director, “Maruti Suzuki proved with the Brezza that they can produce locally models with high safety performance. They should do the same with the Swift and at least make it available in the model range added safety features available as standard in the European and Japanese versions.”