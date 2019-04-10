Maruti Suzuki’s volume growth may be dented by Toyota-Suzuki alliance

By Pritish Raj

Even as the Toyota-Suzuki partnership is seen as the most expansive alliance of sorts so far in the automotive sector, experts are of the opinion that the collaboration may have a negative impact on Maruti Suzuki’s volume growth, given that it is sharing its best-selling models with Toyota.

As per the agreement, while Maruti will supply its four models – Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza – to Toyota, the latter will share its hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) technologies, besides its sedan Corolla to Maruti. “Some of the prospective Maruti customers may move to Toyota because of the brand value Toyota has, in terms of vehicle strength, reliability and other assurances,” an analyst at a foreign brokerage firm told FE.

Experts said the tie-up would have an incremental negative impact from Maruti’s perspective as it is sharing its models starting this year, while technology shared by Toyota will start showing results at least after 4-5 years, as initially EVs won’t garner volumes due to lack of infrastructure.

“While we believe this alliance addresses the long-term sustainability issues of Maruti by getting access to EV and hybrid technologies of Toyota, cross-badging of best-selling models of Maruti creates uncertainty due to possibility of cannibalization,” analysts at Motilal Oswal said.

As part of the cross-badging exercise, companies sell vehicles under different brand names with some cosmetic changes. Maruti’s models will also be sold by Toyota in the African market. The four models mentioned above contributes nearly 28% of Maruti Suzuki’s domestic volumes.

According to VG Ramakrishnan, managing partner, Avanteum Advisors, historically, cross-badging concept has never worked in India. For instance, the Nissan-Renault re-badging of vehicles such as Scala, Pulse and Terrano haven’t done well as the originals Nissan Sunny, Nissan Micra and Renault Duster, respectively.

“For Suzuki, it’s a question of survival and to stay relevant in the market while for Toyota it is about getting scale in India. India and Japan are the only two big markets for Suzuki, while Toyota is a global brand; so the former needs the latter more than the latter does,” Ramakrishnan said. He further said that Toyota benefits more as it will be able to leverage Suzuki’s low cost of manufacturing and will utilise it for global markets, too.

The other case in point is that since people buy a Maruti for ease of service and minimal cost of ownership it provides, selling Corolla would be another challenge for Maruti as it has one of the most expensive spare parts in contrast to Maruti cars, which are nominal. “Access to Toyota’s technology will be key to future-proof Maruti’s long-term prospects, particularly in the electric vehicles segment. However, quid pro quo will inevitably mean concessions by Maruti, in various forms, which investors need to factor in,” analysts at Jefferies noted.