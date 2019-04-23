Maruti Suzuki updates Baleno with BS-VI, hikes price

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 3:57 AM

Volumes of Baleno grew 11% in 2018-19 and has a market share of over 27% in the compact hatchback segment.

marutu suzuki, baleno.automobile sector, automobile industryThe hybrid variants saw a substantial hike of Rs 89,000 over the equivalent K12B variants.

Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of its compact hatchback Baleno in the range of `13,000-20,000, after updating the vehicle with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine.

Volumes of Baleno grew 11% in 2018-19 and has a market share of over 27% in the compact hatchback segment, comprising vehicles like Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and Ford Figo.

The company has launched Baleno with two BS-VI-compliant petrol engine options — the new 1.2-litre K12C dual jet with the smart hybrid system, and the existing 1.2-litre K12B petrol, which has been upgraded to meet the more stringent emission norms. The hybrid variants saw a substantial hike of Rs 89,000 over the equivalent K12B variants.

The existing K12B variants is priced in the range of Rs 5.58-8.90 lakh, while the hybrid engine is only available in two variants — the Delta (Rs 7.25 lakh) and the Zeta (Rs 7.86 lakh).

R S Kalsi, senior ED, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki, said Baleno will present a complete package in line with aspirations of customers. “We strive to bring newer, better and environment friendly technologies to our products. Baleno Smart Hybrid with BS VI stands testament to the same,” he added.

