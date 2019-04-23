Maruti Suzuki updates Baleno with BS-VI, hikes price

Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of its compact hatchback Baleno in the range of `13,000-20,000, after updating the vehicle with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine. Volumes of Baleno grew 11% in 2018-19 and has a market share of over 27% in the compact hatchback segment, comprising vehicles like Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and Ford Figo. The company has launched Baleno with two BS-VI-compliant petrol engine options \u2014 the new 1.2-litre K12C dual jet with the smart hybrid system, and the existing 1.2-litre K12B petrol, which has been upgraded to meet the more stringent emission norms. The hybrid variants saw a substantial hike of Rs 89,000 over the equivalent K12B variants. The existing K12B variants is priced in the range of Rs 5.58-8.90 lakh, while the hybrid engine is only available in two variants \u2014 the Delta (Rs 7.25 lakh) and the Zeta (Rs 7.86 lakh). Also read:\u00a0As Game of Thrones comes to an end, brands look to leverage fanbase with merchandise R S Kalsi, senior ED, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki, said Baleno will present a complete package in line with aspirations of customers. \u201cWe strive to bring newer, better and environment friendly technologies to our products. Baleno Smart Hybrid with BS VI stands testament to the same,\u201d he added.