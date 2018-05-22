Maruti Suzuki to increase vendor training centres to 400 by 2020

MSIL has so far established 90 Dojo centres – state-of-the-art facility for learning – to help vendors achieve greater operational efficiency.

India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is looking to add 400 vendors to its suppliers’ training programme to enhance quality and production efficiency.

Under this programme, the company will assist 400 tier-1 suppliers on global best practices for training workforce by 2020. MSIL has so far established 90 Dojo centres – state-of-the-art facility for learning – to help vendors achieve greater operational efficiency.

“Ensuring quality at vendor end is critical. Dojo centres have been set up to help vendors improve manufacturing standards and thereby reducing wastage and reduction. This is beneficial not only for our vendors but also our operations as well. We have 90 such facilities so far and the number will go up to 400 by 2020,” said Ajay Tomer, executive director, MSIL.

The aim is to impart training to workforce at Dojo centres by replicating working conditions so as to minimize assembly line errors. “We have trained 400 people so far. It has helped us achieve greater efficiency, skill and reskill our labour force. We pass on similar training standards to our suppliers as well, which helps us get quality products. So, its beneficial at every level,” said Nirmal Minda, chairman & MD, UNO Minda Group, a leading Maruti Suzuki vendor. Minda Group is running a Dojo centre since 2016 for training workforce at its lighting facility for MSIL.