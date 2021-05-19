Maruti Suzuki sets up multi-speciality hospital at Sitapur in Gujarat

The facility is spread over 7.5 acre and is the first one in the area with super specialisation services.

Leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced that it had commenced operations of a multi-specialty hospital at Sitapur village in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat in partnership with Zydus Hospitals at a cost of Rs 126 crore.

The hospital is 100% funded by the Maruti Suzuki Foundation – a CSR initiative of the car manufacturer. It will be managed and operated by Ramanbhai Foundation, the CSR arm of Zydus Group. It has been turned into a Covid-care facility.

“When our Gujarat car plant started, there was no major medical facility available in the region. We decided to build a good quality multi-specialty hospital for the benefit of all residents of that area and partnered with one of the best names in healthcare – Zydus Hospitals. Fortunately, it was in time for the Covid-19 second wave and we have converted it into a Covid-care facility to help fight the pandemic,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.

The hospital is expected to serve over 3.75 lakh people residing at Sitapur and adjoining villages at affordable charges. Starting with a 50-bed facility, the hospital can be progressively expanded to a 100- bed one if the situation demands, MSI noted. The infrastructure is already in place for the expansion of the facility.

The 24×7 super specialisation hospital offers services such as emergency care and trauma, advanced diagnostics, critical care for stabilisation in life-threatening conditions, mother & childcare, cardiac care, eye care, burns, ENT, internal medicine and general medicine. The hospital has an integrated residential facility of 160 dormitory occupancy and 20 two-BHK flats for the staff.