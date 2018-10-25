Maruti Suzuki net profit drops 9.8% on-year to Rs 2,240 crore: Key figures in a nutshell

Maruti Suzuki has reported net profit at Rs 2,240 crore, down by 9.8% on year.

India’s largest car-manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India reported Q2 results above street expectations as net profit came in at Rs 2,240 crore, down by 9.8% on year. The decline is the profits was mainly caused by adverse foreign exchange as well as adverse commodity prices seen in the quarter.

A CNBC TV18 poll had estimated Q2 net profit of Rs 2,059 crore. Motilal Oswal had anticipated a 19% on year decline in net profit to Rs 2,000 crore. The total revenues came in at Rs 21,551.9 crore, implying a 0.5% rise as compared to the same period previous fiscal. We take a closer look the results, and bring you key figures in a nutshell. (To be updated)

Maruti Suzuki Q2 results: Key figures in a nutshell