Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai rule list of top 10 cars sold in January

Published: February 21, 2019 12:37 AM

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai rule list of top 10 cars sold in January

By Pritish Raj

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai India dominated the list of top 10 passenger vehicles sold in January, not leaving space for any other carmaker for the third consecutive month.

Data collated from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer (SIAM) and independent research show that vehicles from Maruti Suzuki bagged seven positions, while Hyundai’s cars grabbed the remaining place in the monthly bestsellers chart. Till October last year, six of the Maruti Suzuki’s cars were making to the list while others were occupied by Hyundai and Tata Motors. Honda Cars’ Amaze and Renault’s Kwid were also a part of the top 10 list prior to October 2018.

As per the data, while Maruti’s Alto, Dzire, Swift, Baleno and Vitara Brezza remained the top five selling cars last month, the sixth, seventh and eighth positions were grabbed by Hyundai’s Elite i20, Creta and Grand i10. The last two places were taken by Maruti’s WagonR and Celerio.

The two largest carmakers, with a combined market share of around 68%, have ruled the top 10 spots since November last year, even though they have been reporting flat wholesale numbers.

Maruti Suzuki volumes remain flat at 139,440 units last month against 139,189 in January 2018, while Hyundai India sales grew just 0.65% year-on-year to 45,803 units last month.

